One of the richest men in the world is making a cameo on the Big Bang Theory. <a href=”https://www.theverge.com/2018/2/21/17035236/bill-gates-the-big-bang-theory-appearance”>Mr. Microsoft himself aka Bill Gates is scheduled to appear on the hit TV show sometime in March</a>.

Apparently, he will be playing himself. The premise somehow involves Penny, her job, and the guys desperate to meet him. As of right now, it’s unclear if the episode will revolve around Gates or if it will just be a quick cameo.

Cool! We look forward to seeing his acting skills.

