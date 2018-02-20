Photo: Myriam Santos

By Hayden Wright

The Eagles announced their Evening With The Eagles Tour in November and the first date is set for March 12 in Indianapolis, IN. As fans gear up for an unforgettable concert experience, the band has added five new dates to the ever-growing tour. The band announced additional nights in Newark, NJ, Detroit, MI, and Inglewood, CA—as well as bonus dates in Chicago and New York City.

The Evening With the Eagles Tour has already secured A-list guest acts including Chris Stapleton, James Taylor, the Zac Brown Band, Jimmy Buffett and the Doobie Brothers. Check the band’s official website for more detailed information about guest appearances.

The tour marks the Eagles’ first major outing since Glenn Frey’s death in 2015. Frey’s son Deacon and Vince Gill will fill in for the late guitarist. Guitarist Joe Walsh told Rolling Stone that the band is revving up to play their best.

“We’ve got some new blood,” he said. “We all know the songs pretty good, but we just have to run the drill. It’s like being an athlete and doing the reps to get into shape. The new guys [Deacon and Vince] have to get to the point where it’s automatic or it’s transparent.”

Here are the new dates on the Eagles’ 2018 tour:

9/15 – Inglewood, CA,@ The Forum

10/12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center