@ Dreamstime

A massive chicken shortage has created chaos all across the UK. KFC have already closed 900 stores and people seem to be losing their minds.

People are so upset that they’ve resorted to calling the authorities about the shortage. Leaving police to remind people that a chicken shortage is not a police mater.

Authorities are investigating reports of KFC employees buying chicken from local butchers, in an attempt to keep their customers happy. The company has said they do not condone employees getting chicken from local sources according to their health and safety policies.

There’s still no word on how long this shortage will last, but the company did recently switch suppliers, asking that customers remain patient while they workout the logistics of restocking over 900 stores.

Via Telegraph