By Jon Wiederhorn

Radiohead will launch a North American tour this summer that starts July 7 in Chicago and wraps up August 1 in Philadelphia.

The band will play three nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden and two shows in Montreal, Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia. The 16 date-tour marks the band’s first return to the U.S. and Canada since spring 2017.

Radiohead’s most recent album, A Moon Shaped Pool, was released on May 8, 2016. Last year, the band reissued its heralded 1997 album, OK Computer, which included rare and previously unreleased songs.

Tickets for Radiohead’s 2018 North American tour will go on sale starting Friday, February 23. More information can be found at the band’s official site.

7/07 – Chicago @ United Center

7/10 – New York City @ Madison Square Garden

7/11 – New York City @ Madison Square Garden

7/13 – New York City @ Madison Square Garden

7/16 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Centre

7/17 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Centre

7/19 – Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

7/20 – Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

7/22 – Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena

7/23 – Columbus @ Schottenstein Center

7/25 – Cincinnati @ US Bank Arena

7/26 – Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena

7/28 – Boston @ TD Garden

7/Jul-29 – Boston @ TD Garden

7/31 – Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center

8/01 – Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center

