(Photo by Richard W Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

How could you, Matt?

Matthew McConaughey is Texas. From the southern drawl to the laid back attitude, there aren’t a ton of members of the Hollywood elite who better exemplify the Lone Star State than the Longview native.

Which is why it paints us to see that McConaughey has just signed on to become the national spokesman for Carl’s Jr, and not Whataburger. In a statement from the chain, Carl’s Jr announced its “first standalone brand campaign powered by the voice of actor Matthew McConaughey.” Now as of now, McConaughey won’t be appearing on screen or identify himself by name, but we know it’s him.

WB4L (Whataburger 4 Life).

Via My Statesman