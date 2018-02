Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

In the lastest JT & Billy Podcast the guys talk to John Oates!

John Oates checks in to talk about his legendary career in music with Hall & Oates, his upcoming solo stop in DFW, and the Hall & Oates summer tour with Train.

Later, Billy & JT discuss the paradox of Olympic TV viewing, and why critics are going “gaga” for Black Panther.

