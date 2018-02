(Photo by KRT)

Tuesday, February 20

The year was 1985, and on this day, Mickey Mouse had just been welcomed in China for the first time!

Nine songs and moments from February 20th, 1985!

Don Henley-All She Wants To Do Is Dance

REO Speedwagon-Can’t Fight This Feeling

The Pointer Sisters-Neutron Dance

Bryan Adams-Somebody

Murray Head-One Night in Bangkok

Madonna-Material Girl

Autograph-Turn Up The Radio

Animation-Obsession

Wham!-Careless Whisper