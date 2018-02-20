That’s not what we do with corn dogs in Texas.

A Florida man is now in jail for battery after throwing hot dogs and poking a gas station attendant with a corn dog. Surveillance video showed the man identified as Cavan McDaniel knocking down counter displays at the gas station. He then started throwing hot dogs and poked the attendant in the face with a corn dog stick.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the report that “The victim was left with a red mark under her eye due to the corn dog stick attack.” Deputies believe that McDaniel was upset that the attendant wouldn’t sell him beer. How embarrassing, going to jail over a corn dog.

Source Via: Fox 4 News