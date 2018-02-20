Filed Under:colleyville, Safest City, Texas

I guess the DFW area is a pretty safe place.

A list of the safest cities in Texas was released this week by the National Council for Home Safety and Security. North Texas takes the cake with the top 5 of the safest cities. The list was determined by the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people.

Colleyville is at the top of the list, followed by Keller and Highland Village. Trophy Club takes the number four spot, with the suburb of Murphy rounding out the top five. Another north Texas city, Flower Mound came in as the 9th safest city in Texas. You can check out the top ten in the list below.

1. Colleyville
2. Keller
3. Highland Village
4. Trophy Club
5. Murphy
6. Horizon City
7. Utto
8. Friendswood
9. Flower Mound
10. West University Place

Source Via: CBS DFW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live