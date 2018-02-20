(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler was in Los Angeles for the NBA’s All Star Game. A huge basketball fan, he’s a regular performer in the league’s annual Celebrity Basketball game.

After leading Team Clippers to a victory over Team Lakers, Butler was strolling through the streets of Los Angeles when he happened upon a karaoke bar in the town’s Little Tokyo district.

Rather than walk on by, the Grammy winner stopped in, and performed Arcade Fire’s 2007 hit, “Intervention,” much to the delight of those who were lucky enough to be gathered around.

Pretty cool!

Via Billboard