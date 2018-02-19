By JT
Filed Under:Adam Rippon, Figure Skating, Love, matchmaker, Mother, olympics, Sally Field, Sam Greisman, son
(Photo by Joe Russo for imageSPACE)

Sally Field is determined to play matchmaker for her 30-year-old son, Sam.

Sam tweeted a screenshot of a text conversation he had with his mother, about how to deal with his Olympic crush.  He was careful to blur out any revealing information as to not identify the athlete, only to show his mother’s advice.

Field’s methods weren’t so subtle, though.  Like any good mother, she was direct with Sam’s crush, and tweeted figure skater Adam Rippon their text conversation!

Rippon has yet to comment publicly on the tweet, so only time will tell if Sally Field ca add Matchmaker to her list of accomplishments!  An achievement on par with her Academy Award!

Via People

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live