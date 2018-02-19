@ Dreamstime

The legendary guitar brand Gibson may be facing bankruptcy according to reports.

The Nashville Post reported on the brand behind the Les Paul and SG line saying, “the situation facing the iconic Nashville-based music instrument maker, which has annual revenues of more than $1 billion, is far from normal. CFO Bill Lawrence recently left the company after less than a year on the job and just six months before $375 million of senior secured notes will mature… On top of that, another $145 million in bank loans will come due immediately if those notes, issued in 2013, are not refinanced by July 23rd…”

Gibson Brands CEO Henry Juszkiewicz responded with a statement explaining future plans for the company, “We have been monetizing assets like stock holdings, real property and business segments that could not achieve the level of success we expected. By monetizing these assets, we can reduce debt and generate funds to contribute to business segments that are thriving. It is important to our business to get back to the financial success we had to achieve the best financial terms in the refinancing of our company.”

Via NME