(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Several KFC restaurants in the UK were forced to cease operations temporarily after they all completely ran out of chicken.

Apparently, the chain is experiencing some growing pains with a new delivery partner, and delivering chicken to all 900 KFC locations was too difficult.

The Colonel is working on it. pic.twitter.com/VvvnDLvlyq — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 17, 2018

The chain has not clarified when exactly they will be fully supplied, but we can only hope it’s soon!

Via The Independent