By JT
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Monday, February 19

Today is President’s Day.  Established in 1885, and celebrated the third Monday of February, President’s Day is still officially called “George Washington’s Birthday” by the Federal Government.  For us, it’s just a good excuse for a Nine @ 9!

Billy Joel-We Didn’t Start The Fire

Train-Meet Virginia

Air Force One, 1997

Queen-Killer Queen

John Mellencamp-Pink Houses

Dream Academy-Life In A Northern Town

Green Day-Holiday

Independence Day, 1996

Arcadia-Election Day

War-Why Can’t We Be Friends

The Presidents Of The United States Of America-Lump

