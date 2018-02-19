(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Monday, February 19
Today is President’s Day. Established in 1885, and celebrated the third Monday of February, President’s Day is still officially called “George Washington’s Birthday” by the Federal Government. For us, it’s just a good excuse for a Nine @ 9!
Billy Joel-We Didn’t Start The Fire
Train-Meet Virginia
Air Force One, 1997
Queen-Killer Queen
John Mellencamp-Pink Houses
Dream Academy-Life In A Northern Town
Green Day-Holiday
Independence Day, 1996
Arcadia-Election Day
War-Why Can’t We Be Friends
The Presidents Of The United States Of America-Lump
Comments
JT