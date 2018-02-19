Photo Credit: Dreamstime

If you leisurely leave your purse on the back of your chair when you go out to eat…don’t!

That’s what the Grapevine Police Department is warning: they believe the same criminals who were stealing wallets from purses last summer are back at it again. As you can see in their Facebook post below, apparently three suspected thieves are taking credit cards out of wallets at La Madeleine in Grapevine and using the cards to quickly (usually without victims immediately noticing) make purchases at nearby area businesses.

If you know or see the suspects below, please call the Grapevine Police Department immediately at 817-410-8127.

Source: WFAA Channel 8

