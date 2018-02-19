Photo Credit: Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

During the first round of ice dancing at the Olympics, Gabriella Papadakis had a rough routine. A really rough routine. We’re not talking about a fall or an injury (thank goodness), we’re talking a big wardrobe malfunction: in front of the whole world!

The french athlete and her partner had barely made it into their routine before the drama started. Remember: once you start the routine, there is literally nothing you can do to fix anything without forfeiting. Just moments after the start, Papadakis’ partner accidentally unclasped the back of her outfit. Papadakis said…

“I felt it right away and I prayed. That’s about all I could do. It was pretty distracting, kind of my worst nightmare happening at the Olympics. I told myself, ‘I don’t have a choice. I have to keep going,’ and that’s what we did. I think we can be proud of ourselves being able to deliver a great performance with that happening.”

Somehow, someway, she powered through. The duo performed fairly flawlessly. They came in second place with a total score of 81.93 points.

After the accidental flash, NBC did cut to wider shots in an effort help her out and help them avoid an FCC fine.

We would have thrown in the towel, Gabriella: you’re a strong lady for finishing the routine!

