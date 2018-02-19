By JT
(Photo by Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

It seems that going forward last night’s revamped NBA All Star Game will only be remembered for one thing…Fergie’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

She decided to slow it down and perform a more sultry version of the national anthem, all the while struggling to hit some notes and sound like Kermit the Frog for others.

It wasn’t too long after her performance concluded that people took to social media and absolutely roasted Fergie for her performance.

Team Lebron ended up beating Team Steph last night 148-145, but honestly, that doesn’t really amtter now.  It’s all about Fergie!

