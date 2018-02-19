(Photo by Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

It seems that going forward last night’s revamped NBA All Star Game will only be remembered for one thing…Fergie’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

She decided to slow it down and perform a more sultry version of the national anthem, all the while struggling to hit some notes and sound like Kermit the Frog for others.

It wasn’t too long after her performance concluded that people took to social media and absolutely roasted Fergie for her performance.

Fergie's national anthem finished 30 minutes ago and I still haven't recovered. A part of me will never be the same. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 19, 2018

After hearing Fergie sing the National Anthem #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ct8hgALts8 — NBA Be Like (@NBABeLike) February 19, 2018

Not sure what Fergie was going for on that national anthem performance but if it was “my friends drunk mom acting sexy” she nailed it. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) February 19, 2018

The confused looks during Fergie singing the anthem are going to provide #NBATwitter meme's for the next decade. #NBAAllStar2018 — Donnovan Bennett (@donnovanbennett) February 19, 2018

Fergie singing the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game like Amy Winehouse impersonating Jessica Simpson is something you all need to watch. pic.twitter.com/EX8fxrhbTO — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) February 19, 2018

Team Lebron ended up beating Team Steph last night 148-145, but honestly, that doesn’t really amtter now. It’s all about Fergie!

Via TIME