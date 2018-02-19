Last March, Claudia Ackley was hiking with her two daughters in the San Bernadino mountains when they noticed a mysterious figure lurking amongst the woods.

Ackley claims her daughter noticed it first, “They’re standing right there frozen looking at something. He looked like a Neanderthal man with a lot of hair. About 800 pounds. I was trying to tell it to please not hurt us, and that’s when he just stared at me.”

That’s right. Ackley believes she ran into Bigfoot.

She claims it was perched in a tree about 30 feet above the ground. She also believes at least two other sasquatches nearby. She called 911 to report their presence, but the authorities did nothing. Now, Ackley is suing the state of California, along with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to force them to acknowledge of Bigfoot’s existence.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife would not comment on the matter since it’s an open lawsuit. Ackley insists that something needs to be done. She told ABC7, “They’re on our property. They knock on our walls. They look through our windows. It’s more and more and more.”

Via ABC7