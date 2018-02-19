Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Well, it’s not the most positive dating app ever created…but it may have a point!

A dating app by the name of Hater was started back in 2016: when its creators landed a deal with our own Mark Cuban on Shark Tank. The app attempts to connect people based on the things they hate. So far, there are around 10,000 users in Dallas.

According to the folks who run the app, here are some of the big things Dallasites hate:

All-natural deodorant

Tipping less than 15%

People who live off their parents

I guess if you do any of the things listed above, you’ll be pretty lonely here in DFW!

Source: Dallas Observer

