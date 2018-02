@ Dreamstime

A massive pile of garbage collapsed in Mozambique on Monday. The collapse, which has been attributed to heavy rains, has claimed the lives of 17 people, authorities say.

The pile was said to be over three stories tall, located in a densely populated area of Mozambique’s capitol city. Local authorities conducted a search of the rubble, fearing more victims.

Several homes were also destroyed in the collapse, with some families still inside.

