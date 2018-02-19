Darius Brown is an 11-year-old from Newark, New Jersey who is just trying to make shelter dogs look fabulous.

He made his fashion debut on the runway of the New York Pet Fashion Show, with a little help from Crosby, who modeled his first designs. Crosby is a shelter dog, and the New York Pet Fashion Show is the “largest animal-couture and pet-rescue benefit in the world.” As Darius says, “I just love, love dogs. I’m here so I can help Crosby look good and find a forever home.”

Darius owns and operates his own business, “Beaux and Paws,” a custom bow-tie company designed specifically for dogs, and especially with shelter dogs in mind. Darius told the New York Post, “These dogs need to be adopted, and I wanna help them get noticed.”

A post shared by Beaux and Paws (@sirdariusbrown) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Jody Salbo, director of business management and operations at the ASPCA Adoption Center, knows the bow ties work, too. He said, “When animals wear special accessories like bow ties, bandannas or scarves it often helps catch the eyes of potential adopters. The ASPCA Adoption Center team has enjoyed using [Darius’] bow ties to promote the dogs in our shelter.”

After Hurricanes Irma and Harvey hit, Darius began donating his bow-ties to shelters with the hopes it would help those abandoned and affected dogs find their forever homes.

Great job, Darius!

Via New York Post