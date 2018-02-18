Filed Under:Movie Theater, Prank

Oh this totally isn’t two people underneath a trench coat.

Over the weekend everyone was trying to get a ticket to see the latest Marvel movie Black Panther. Including two teens disguised as one. The two were trying to get that two for one special using the Ol’ extra long trench coat trick.

Of course the two weren’t fooling anyone while waiting in line, including the box office attendant. In video posted on Saturday, the employee told the two they could only purchase a ticket if one of them got down. Check out prank in the video and pics below.

Source Via: Mashable

