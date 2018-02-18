I’m sure we’re all curious to know what the man ate that caused him to be so flatulent.

Transavia Airlines had to make an emergency landing last week after a fight broke out on a flight from Dubai to Amsterdam Schiphol. Apparently a man was passing some serious gas to the point that the passenger next to him had to ask him to stop, the man refused to stop passing gas and a fight broke out.

The New York Post reports that the flight crew was unsympathetic to the passengers complaints and the pilot even gave the two men a warning before the altercation started. The pilot diverted the plane to the Vienna Airport to make an emergency landing, where police removed the two men and two women from the plane that pilot claimed were “passengers on the rampage.” Everyone was released from police custody and was not charged, but all four were banned from ever flying with Transavia Airlines in the future.

The two women were sisters and are now taking the airline to court claiming they were not involved in the alternation. One of the sisters, Nora Lacchab tells Metro UK, “We had no idea who these boys were, we just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn’t do anything. All I will say is that the crew were really provocative and stirred things up.”