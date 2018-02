Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Liam Rice simply shared some selfies of himself with his dog. But these weren’t your usual selfies: Liam struck the same pose as his dog!

This started an influx of “twinning” pictures: take a look at them below!

I think my dog might actually be a human trapped in a dogs body 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZX62wb4nWL — Liam Rice (@Li4mricee) February 8, 2018

Same!!!! Like exactly the same! pic.twitter.com/ik9tBudMQ0 — Dan Root (@GoogleBizTog) February 9, 2018

Source: Twitter

