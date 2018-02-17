Photo Credit: Dreamstime
Just imagine you’re walking around PyeongChang…you turn the corner at the Olympic media center…and see these statues!
Near the ski jump area stands a trio of very explicit (and weird) statues: naked silver men wearing only a phallic helmet. The statues are called “Bullet Men”…and have been there long before the Olympics even started. To say the least, these fellows have caught everyone’s attention…and have even created a new hashtag in Japan: #モルゲッソヨ (which means “I have no idea”).
Check out the statues, and what people have to (creatively!) say about them, below.
Source: Twitter