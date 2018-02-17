Filed Under:Bullet Men, olympics, Phallic Statues, Pyeongchang, Twitter
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Just imagine you’re walking around PyeongChang…you turn the corner at the Olympic media center…and see these statues!

Near the ski jump area stands a trio of very explicit (and weird) statues: naked silver men wearing only a phallic helmet.  The statues are called “Bullet Men”…and have been there long before the Olympics even started.  To say the least, these fellows have caught everyone’s attention…and have even created a new hashtag in Japan: #モルゲッソヨ (which means “I have no idea”).

Check out the statues, and what people have to (creatively!) say about them, below.

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live