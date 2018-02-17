Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Just imagine you’re walking around PyeongChang…you turn the corner at the Olympic media center…and see these statues!

Near the ski jump area stands a trio of very explicit (and weird) statues: naked silver men wearing only a phallic helmet. The statues are called “Bullet Men”…and have been there long before the Olympics even started. To say the least, these fellows have caught everyone’s attention…and have even created a new hashtag in Japan: #モルゲッソヨ (which means “I have no idea”).

Check out the statues, and what people have to (creatively!) say about them, below.

these faceless penis men are outside the olympic media center pic.twitter.com/E7SzGVYb3o — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) February 8, 2018

