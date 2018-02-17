Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

That’s one way to win over the judges in PyeongChang.

Well at least the ones that like Game of Thrones. German figure skater Paul Fentz dawned a unique outfit and preformed to some familiar music. His Game of Thrones inspired routine got the crowd on their feet and cheering. Fentz outfit resembled that of Jamie Lannister, with a gold shield on top of a red leotard and what looks like a piece of red fabric on his right hand. The red fabric is a call back to when Jamie Lannister lost his hand. Though Fentz’s routine is fun to watch, he finished in third place in the free skate competition. Check out a clip from his routine below.

Source Via: Mashable