Photo Credit: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup

If you’ve ever dreamed about meeting Kate Pearson…ahem…Chrissy Metz from the blockbuster television show This Is Us, here’s your chance!

Chrissy Metz will be the keynote speaker at the 13th Annual Life Lessons Luncheon on Wednesday, February 28th at the Brook Hollow Golf Club in Dallas at 11:30am. NBC 5 is sponsoring the event that’s raising money for The Elisa Project: whose goal is to fight against life-threatening eating disorders through awareness education, support and advocacy, so that our community is healthier and more productive.

If you want more information, or to purchase tickets to support this amazing cause, click here.

Source: NBC DFW

