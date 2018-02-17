Music really does sooth the soul.

A video taken by the Vance County Animal Shelter in Henderson, North Carolina, went viral last week. Animal control officer Chad Olds brought his guitar with him to work and wanted to try a little experiment.

Olds tells ABC News “I bring my guitar into work with me sometimes and Chief Frank Nobles came in and said, ‘What would happen if you sang to the dogs?’ So we tried it out.” There are just over 20 dogs in the part of the shelter, though most of them can’t be seen in the video. Olds was singing Alan Jackson’s “Red on a Rose” to the dogs as they quit barking. “There’s no way the dogs are going to be quiet, they just ate and they’re all riled up. But they immediately went quiet, it was pretty amazing that it worked.”

The video has been viewed more than 400,000 times, according to the shelter they have even added 2,000 more member since they shared the video. The shelter has also seen an increase in adoption requests. Olds even met a couple that came in because they saw his video. You can check out the incredible video below.