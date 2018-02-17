Being a CFO isn’t easy. Especially when flamingos are involved.

Did you know the Flamingo is the national bird of the Bahamas? The Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas is currently looking for a CFO, a Chief Flamingo Officer. Later this spring a flock of flamingos is expected to arrive at the resort and will need some attending to.

If you can take real good care of flamingos all you need to apply is a degree in zoology or comparable field experience, a minimum of five years working with exotic birds and at least one year of experience as a supervisor or manager. The CFO will stay in employee housing on the 1,000 acre resort known as the Flamingo Mansion. The amount of people interested in the job caused the application website to crash Friday afternoon. I guess getting to stay at a resort to care for exotic birds is really popular around the world.

Source Via: FOX 4 News