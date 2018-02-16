“I just don’t know why you’d ever want to bring back Cobra Kai…”

It’s the line that’s making me want to see a lot more of Cobra Kai: the TV sequel to the three decades-old blockbuster movie The Karate Kid. The trailer just dropped! The show is set to kick off on YouTube Red (an online subscription service) later this year.

Cobra Kai is apparently going to be 10-episodes long, and stars Ralph Macchio as “Daniel LaRusso” and William Zabka as his nemesis “Johnny Lawrence” (just as they were in the 1984 movie). But this time, Johnny’s reopening the Cobra Kai dojo, and Daniel’s having a tough time living without his mentor Mr. Miyagi (originally played by Pat Morita: who passed away in 2005).

As we originally reported in August of last year, it was rumored the show would be a comedy. I’m not getting that vibe in this trailer! We’ll have to see.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!