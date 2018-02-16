Filed Under:bear hug, jim kowalczik, jimbo, kodiak bear

A 14-hundred pound bear named Jimbo is having a rough day and feeling a little blue so you think, what could possibly make him feel better?

Well, the answer is simply a big ole bear hug from his human dad Jim Kowalczik. The video of him hugging and cuddling with the massive animal is warming peoples hearts as well as leaving many surprised at the display of affection made possible with a 10 foot tall bear.

Jimbo, who is now 24 years old has been raised by Kowalczik since a California animal park closed down. Since Jimbo was born in captivity and has a leg injury, he can’t be returned to the wild.

Instead he gets a lot of loving from Jim while the bear sufferes from an unknown illness and gets easily agitated after a visit to the vet.

Awwww….

Via Huff Post

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live