A 14-hundred pound bear named Jimbo is having a rough day and feeling a little blue so you think, what could possibly make him feel better?

Well, the answer is simply a big ole bear hug from his human dad Jim Kowalczik. The video of him hugging and cuddling with the massive animal is warming peoples hearts as well as leaving many surprised at the display of affection made possible with a 10 foot tall bear.

Jimbo, who is now 24 years old has been raised by Kowalczik since a California animal park closed down. Since Jimbo was born in captivity and has a leg injury, he can’t be returned to the wild.

Instead he gets a lot of loving from Jim while the bear sufferes from an unknown illness and gets easily agitated after a visit to the vet.

Awwww….

Via Huff Post