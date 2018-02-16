Its no secret that if you go to Marilyn Manson show you better be prepared to see some strange stuff. But fans got a little more than they bargained for when the singer had an apparent meltdown mid set.

Manson was performing in Huntington, New York on Thursday night when he suddenly stopped singing. Reports say Manson went on several bizarre and long rants, while he band tried their best to keep playing.

One concert goer described the strange incident, saying:

“I wish I could say last night’s show was amazing, but it was just awful,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Manson came out with a bang but the whole thing deteriorated very quickly. A couple songs in, he went into a conversation with the crowd about how much we loved him (or not). Asked for cheering and the usual rock star ego stuff.”

“I think we all started to realize something was wrong. Once he was temporarily satisfied, it didn’t improve. They would start songs only to screech them to a halt a minute in. There were very drawn out versions of songs where Manson mostly rambled on about our lack of love and other bizarre things. After an hour and fifteen minutes of this, he threw his microphone and left the stage. House lights came on a couple minutes later. I don’t think they completed more than 4 songs.”

“It was the strangest, saddest and worst concert I’ve ever been to, and I’ve been to a lot.”

After his rant, Manson dropped the mic (literally) and walked off stage… no word yet on what caused the apparent meltdown.

Via NME