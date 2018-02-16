@ Dreamstime

The U.S. just got one step closer to the future. Of the two companies currently developing hyperloop technology, one has just signed the first of many agreements that will pave the way for high speed interstate travel.

These hyperloop pods are high speed tunnel tubes capable of transporting pods at speeds over 700 mph at very low pressure.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) partnered with both the North Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) and the Illinois’ Department of Transportation (IDOT) to begin the process. First, the agencies will conduct studies and map routs to test the viability of each route.

Currently the plan is to start by connecting Chicago and Cleveland. If built the trip would only be 28 minutes…

Via Yahoo