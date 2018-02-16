Filed Under:Debt, elvis enterprises, Lisa Marie Presley
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite the fact that Lisa Marie Presley sold 85% of Elvis Enterprises in 2004 for $100 million, TMZ reports Lisa just filed documents in her divorce from Michael Lockwood, stating she is $16 mil in debt, primarily due to unpaid taxes from 2012-2015.

Lisa also reveals she defaulted on a house in the U.K., owing $6 mil on it, and the property is for sale. In addition, the rest of her debt is primarily credit card and attorney fees related.

Lockwood is demanding Lisa pay over $450,000 for his attorney fees, and she is trying to prove… she doesn’t have it!? Where did the $100 mil go?

The Elvis Presley estate still earns an estimated $20 mil per year, and if she still owns 15% of that, that’s still $3 mil per year for her. Hmm?

I was terrible in Algebra, however when it comes to basic math, hmm?

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live