Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia

49-year-old Jennifer Aniston and 46-year-old Justin Theroux have separated.

Back in 2015, the Hollywood power couple were married in a secret ceremony at their Bel Air mansion (after being together for four years before that), after they apparently met while making the motion picture comedy Wanderlust. Luckily, the decision was “lovingly made” and they want to continue their “cherished friendship.”

They said they typically handle matters like this privately, but wanted to get a jump on the gossip.

Jennifer Aniston is famous for her role of Rachel in Friends, as well as several movies like Marley & Me, Cake and The Good Girl. Justin Theroux has been in The Leftovers and Parks and Recreation.

This was Aniston’s second marriage: after being with Brad Pitt for five years.

Source: BBC

