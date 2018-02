(Photo by lde, 2005)

Friday, February 16

The year was 1950, and on February 18th, John Hughes was born. ¬†YES, the man behind the greatest films of the ’80s would celebrate his birthday this weekend, so today, we’re going to celebrate him!

Yello-Oh Yeah!

Billy Idol-Rebel Yell

Spandau Ballet-True

The Psychedelic Furs-Pretty In Pink

Paul Young-Everytime You Go Away

OMD-If You Leave

Van Halen-(Oh) Pretty Woman

Oingo Boingo-Weird Science

Simple Minds-Don’t You Forget Me