By JT
This is not how you want a family cruise to go down.

23 members of a family from Melbourne were recently taken off Carnival Cruise Ship Legend after a horrible fight broke out.  You can watch the infamous video of the brawl above (it’s a fight: warning for bad language!).  Even though crew members apparently tried to confiscate phones around the ship to delete content of the fight, the video still got out.

Reportedly, only members of the same family were involved in the scuffle.  You can read full details on MSN News.

