(Photo by Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Sipa USA)

Disney’s latest and long-awaited theme park finally has a opening date! Toy Story Land will be coming to life at Walt Disney World’s Orlando resort on June 30. The park will make attendees feel as if they’ve shrunk to the size of toys. From a ride dedicated to Slinky the Dog to more than 400 toy blocks filling Andy’s backyard, fans will get a chance to experience the popular Pixar movies in real life.

This is the second Toy Story Land Disney is opening. The first Toy Story Land actually opened at Hong Kong Disneyland. The park covers 11 acres and will feature game board pieces and building blocks throughout the park. There is also a ride based on the toy set Andy got from Pizza Planet. As for places to eat, guest can enjoy an old-fashioned soda float and meal at Woody’s Lunchbox.

Our excitement level for #ToyStoryLand has just gone to infinity and beyond! We can’t wait to play in Andy’s Backyard opening June 30, 2018! #HollywoodStudios pic.twitter.com/h6wEC7mQPl — Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) February 16, 2018

Here’s your first glimpse at the latest artwork for Alien Swirling Saucers, one of two family-friendly attractions coming to Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios! https://t.co/mnd7UmdQ5N pic.twitter.com/WoV2eYs7zT — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 7, 2018