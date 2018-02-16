Filed Under:adults, dallas county health and human services, Flu shots, Free

NBC 5 reports Dallas County Health and Human Services is offering FREE flu vaccinations for underinsured and uninsured adults in the following zip codes:

  • 75104 Cedar Hill – Monday Feb. 19 – 8-10 a.m. at Cedar Hill Rec Center – 310 East Parkerville Road
  • 75247 Dallas – Monday Feb. 26 – 10am-Noon – Mexican Consulate 1210 Riverbend Drive

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has extended FREE adult vaccinations at the following clinics (while supplies last):

  • Main DCHHS Immunization Clinic – 2377 North Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Irving Branch Immunization Clinic – 440 South Nursery Road, Irving, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • John West Branch Immunization Clinic – 3312 North Buckner Blvd. Suite 200, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Oak Cliff Branch Immunization Clinic – 1113 East Jefferson Blvd. Suite 200, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Older adults, persons with chronic health issues, pregnant women, young children and babies are more vulnerable to severe flu illness, according to health officials.

 

