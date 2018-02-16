NBC 5 reports Dallas County Health and Human Services is offering FREE flu vaccinations for underinsured and uninsured adults in the following zip codes:

75247 Dallas – Monday Feb. 26 – 10am-Noon – Mexican Consulate 1210 Riverbend Drive

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has extended FREE adult vaccinations at the following clinics (while supplies last):

Main DCHHS Immunization Clinic – 2377 North Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Irving Branch Immunization Clinic – 440 South Nursery Road, Irving, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

John West Branch Immunization Clinic – 3312 North Buckner Blvd. Suite 200, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Oak Cliff Branch Immunization Clinic – 1113 East Jefferson Blvd. Suite 200, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Older adults, persons with chronic health issues, pregnant women, young children and babies are more vulnerable to severe flu illness, according to health officials.