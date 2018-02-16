Why do burglars think its okay to take someones stuff and eat their food?

Dallas police released an image of a burglar that has broken into several homes in the M streets area. According to CBS DFW the suspect broke in through the rear and took with him several items. Surveillance footage from the break in shows the burglar going through the victims freezer and eating their ice cream.

Police are currently looking for the suspect in question, he is believed to be between 40 and 45 years old, with brown hair and have a medium build. Anyone who may have any information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Scott Hopkins at the Central Investigative Unit at 214-670-5760 or email scott.hopkins@dpd.dallascityhall.com. Cause who wouldn’t want to catch the guy who ate your ice cream?