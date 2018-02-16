Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Beauty comes in all shapes and all sizes. In recent years, Sports Illustrated has come a long way from the typical size zero, blonde, swimsuit model.

Just last year, the change began when the magazine featured models of all sizes, which is a better representation of the world we live in. This year, SI is featuring the very first amputee model.

Meet Brenna Huckaby. She’s not just another pretty face. She’s a Paralympic snowboarder.

Brenna lost her leg in due to complications with cancer. In 2010, Brenna was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. She was just a freshman in high school.

Brenna says…

“I’m still smiling and freaking out over this huge milestone in women empowerment. It’s funny to read things that say women shouldn’t need to pose nude or in swimsuits to feel empowered, and I agree. I feel empowered daily. I feel empowered standing on the podium or getting my daughter to eat broccoli. Confidence comes in all forms. It was my choice to put myself out there in a sexy way because yo gurl wants to show people she is sexy (regardless of everything else). If you don’t want your sons to look at my body in that way let’s teach them to respect women no matter what they wear! My achievements are no smaller or greater because I’m in a swimsuit. I will forever remember this day as one of my favorites. The women behind SI couldn’t have made me feel any better or more confident.”

And just so you know, Brenna will be competing in the Paralympics next month. So let’s all get ready to cheer her on!

