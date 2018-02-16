Filed Under:Blake Lively, Funny Story, Instagram, kids, Ryan Reynolds
Out of the mouth of babes. Seriously, you just can’t make this stuff up.

It looks like Blake Lively’s daughter just might have her father’s sense of humor. On Thursday, Blake was headed out the door in a short, gray, sweater dress. But before she left, her daughter had a few hilarious words for the actress…

“Oh no mama, you forgot your pants!”

OMG! We can’t even! A trolling that Ryan Reynolds is sure to be proud of!

