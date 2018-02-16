Credit: Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK

Surprise! Wrong movie!

Black Panther is on track to be one of the biggest movies this year, already breaking Thursday night screening records with $25 million. It did get off to a bumpy start in Atlanta though. A theater started playing 50 Shades Freed instead of the critically acclaimed Marvel film, the two couldn’t be further apart from one another.

10 minutes into 50 shades and the entire theater was laughing and one was heard yelling no. One movie goer took video during the time it took for the theater to play the correct movie. Have you ever had the wrong movie play in your theater? Check out the crowd getting rowdy in the clips below.

Aiight so this happened at Atlantic Station. They played 50 shades instead of black panther pic.twitter.com/5WhvX270Y5 — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

I never laughed so hard. I’m happy i came to the black theatre pic.twitter.com/pxdTFK4Qt3 — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

Source Via: Mashable