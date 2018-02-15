An 8 hour flight from Germany to Newark, New Jersey turned into a waking nightmare for everyone aboard when a child had a massive meltdown.

Before the flight even took off this little boy was out of control, running up and down the aisles, and climbing on seats. Already frustrated, a passenger began filming the incident.

Once the plane took off things got worse. The boy started screaming at the top of his lungs. Already this is a pretty terrible flying experience, but hey, the kid’ll tire himself out in a few minutes, right?

Wrong… the kid never let up. In fact, he screamed non-stop for the entire 8 hour flight and from the looks of it the parents did practically nothing to remedy the situation. At one point, passengers can be seen covering their ears.

As they finally exit the plane, one passenger can be heard saying, “What a nightmare, oh my God – eight hours of screaming.”

Via The Sun