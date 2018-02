Susan Lucci stared as the sultry Erica Kane for over four decades on the legendary soap All My Children.

Now 71, Lucci was photographed on a Valentine’s getaway in Barbados with her husband of 48 years(!) Helmet Huber, and she has not aged a day!

Seriously. Not. A. Day!

Susan Lucci Looks Baywatch-Ready for Valentine's Beach Vacay https://t.co/1xmaemRdh8 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 14, 2018

To put it all into perspective, Lucci will turn 72 in December, is a mother of 2, AND a grandmother of 3!

Amazing!

Via TMZ