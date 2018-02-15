Photo via Dreamstime

“Human Uber,” developed in Japan, provides a way to attend events remotely using another person’s body. “It’s surprisingly natural” says its inventor, Jin Rekimoto of Sony #emtechasia pic.twitter.com/WZHPVcZ6M0 — will knight (@willknight) January 30, 2018

We are in 2018, I believe nothing technological can’t surprise us anymore, or can it?

Are you tired of going grocery shopping, attending events, family reunions, or even on a date? Well, technology might have the answer to your problems.

A Japanese researcher presented a new tech called ChameleonMask. What it does is, it brings a surrogate wearing a touchpad of some sort and reveals just your face on the touchpad, kind of like Facetime, only you’re not physically there.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via VICE