A representative from The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch promises its visitors, “We will get you a caddie who really knows the course and won’t give you bad advice — and they work for peanuts!”

And they mean that literally! Soon, the course will be offering GOAT CADDIES at its seven-hole golf course known as McVeigh’s Gauntlet starting this July. Scott Campbell, a veterinarian and owner of the ranch, told KOIN, “We’re taking the golf experience at Silvies Valley Ranch to a new level in 2018,” dubbing his plan “an unprecedented caddie training program.”

We’re taking the golf experience at Silvies Valley Ranch to a new level in 2018. #SilviesSimplyAmazing #GoatCaddies pic.twitter.com/KiefV323ff — Silvies Valley Ranch (@SilviesRetreat) February 9, 2018

The goats are taught to carry drinks, balls, tees, and clubs all in special satchels strapped to their bodies. They are also professionally trained on the course’s “American Range Goat” ranch.

The ranch has received some criticism from animal rights activist groups, with PETA president Ingrid Newkirk telling the BBC, “Goats have minds of their own and activities they enjoy: They aren’t machines. They should be left alone and given the freedom to do things like graze and butt heads — so if this plan goes forward, we anticipate a few golfers with bruises.”

However, Colby Marshall, head of livestock and guest services at the ranch assures that this is a “wonderful idea.” He says, “Goats are very social animals, they are very fun, and it is going to add a whole lot of fun into the game of golf.”

We agree.

Via NY Post