This Spring the iconic band Metallica will receive one of Music’s most prestigious awards. The Polar Music Prize, roughly equivalent to a Nobel Prize, is a Swedish award which recognizes excellence in music.

The prize also comes with one million Swedish kronor ($126,000) which the band plans on donating to their charity All Within My Hands. An organization which provides services such as workforce education, and food-bank donations to communities in need.

Lars Ulrich told the BBC that, “It puts us in very distinguished company… It’s a great validation of everything that Metallica has done over the last 35 years. At the same time, we feel like we’re in our prime with a lot of good years ahead of us.”

The Polar Music website posted the announcement saying, “”Not since Wagner’s emotional turmoil and Tchaikovsky’s cannons has anyone created music that is so physical and furious, and yet still so accessible. Through virtuoso ensemble playing and its use of extremely accelerated tempos, Metallica has taken rock music to places it had never been before. In Metallica’s world, both a teenage bedroom and a concert hall can be transformed into a Valhalla. The strength of the band’s uncompromising albums has helped millions of listeners to transform their sense of alienation into a superpower.”

Via Rolling Stone