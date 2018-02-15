(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Thursday, February 15
The year was 1989. On this day, the first GPS satellite was launched into orbit. 29 years later and it’s still getting us lost!
Nine songs and moments from February 15th, 1989!
Erasure-A Little Respect
Poison-Every Rose Has Its Thorn
Was (Not Was)-Walk The Dinosaur
Roxette-The Look
Guns N’ Roses-Paradise City
New Kids On The Block-You Got It (The Right Stuff)
Bon Jovi-Born To Be My Baby
Information Society-Walking Away
Paula Abdul-Straight Up
