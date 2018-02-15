By JT
(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

If you have not had the opportunity and pleasure to see on of 2017’s best films, now you can for FREE!

AMC Theaters will be offering free screenings of the Academy Award-nominated Get Out this President’s Day at various locations across the country.  Universal is releasing the film in theaters once again to celebrate the upcoming one-year anniversary of its original release.

Two locations in Dallas are offering tickets to the screenings:

AMC Northpark 15

8687 N Central Expressway, STE 3000, Dallas

AMC Dine-In Mesquite 30

19919 IH 635, Mesquite

Get Out is nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Peele, and Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya.

Via Page Six

